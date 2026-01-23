Peter Thiel has been awarded the Axel Springer Award. The controversial U.S. billionaire has “created new markets in an extraordinary way” and “transformed existing markets,” the Axel Springer media group announced.

It was reported that Thiel plans to come to Berlin for the awards ceremony on September 24. Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner is quoted in the press release as saying that Thiel is one of the rare entrepreneurs who not only found or finance companies but also help shape the direction of technological development. “His ability to think long-term, challenge the consensus, and consistently prioritize innovation has inspired generations of founders.”

Thiel is known for his close ties to Trump

Thiel, who is originally from Germany, is an IT investor and co-founder of the software company Palantir. He is known for his libertarian and right-wing conservative views, his close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, and his criticism of liberal democracies.

Recently, reports about Thiel’s apocalyptic worldview have also brought his religious ideology into the public spotlight. The question of whether security agencies should rely on Palantir’s controversial data analysis products has sparked debates in various countries.

The Axel Springer Award, which carries no cash prize, honors individuals who have made an outstanding impact on markets as entrepreneurs. Past recipients include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and the inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee.