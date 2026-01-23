Following the presidential election, the United States and several Latin American countries have called on Colombian authorities to uphold the Constitution and ensure an orderly transfer of power. “We strongly urge all Colombian authorities to act in strict accordance with the Constitution, the law, and democratic principles,” a joint statement said. In addition to the United States, the signatories include Argentina, Ecuador, and El Salvador, as well as other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that are politically aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump.

ARCHIVE – Colombia's president-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, raises his fist in the air after receiving his credentials from the National Electoral Council. Photo: Ivan Valencia/AP/dpa

Accordingly, the governments observed with “great concern” recent statements and actions that, without sufficient evidence, cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process in Colombia and created uncertainty regarding the institutional transition. At the same time, the signatories emphasized that only the will of the voters, as officially determined by the competent electoral authorities, confers democratic legitimacy on state power. They rejected any attempts to delegitimize or obstruct the officially announced election results or the transition process.

Petro Did Not Recognize the Election Victory of His Right-Wing Successor

The background to this is the dispute over the change of government in Colombia. President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella had suspended the formal transition process after the outgoing left-wing government under President Gustavo Petro had challenged the election results, citing alleged electoral fraud.

Although Petro later announced that he would hand over power on August 6, he still refused to recognize the election victory of his right-wing successor. De la Espriella accuses the government camp of attempting a coup.

In the presidential election, the candidate backed by U.S. President Trump received about 49.6 percent of the vote, while the left-wing government candidate, Iván Cepeda, received about 48.7 percent. Petro himself was barred from running because the Constitution prohibits the president from seeking reelection.