After more than four years in Russian custody, American Robert Gilman has been released, according to President Donald Trump. “Following my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia agreed to his release on humanitarian grounds,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social. He emphasized that there was no prisoner exchange and that Moscow had not demanded anything in return.

According to the nonprofit organization Global Reach, which had campaigned for his release, he was arrested on January 17, 2022. He was reportedly mistreated while in custody. “On June 30, Robert was transferred from the prison hospital to a civilian hospital in Voronezh. Reports from hospital staff described Robert’s condition as critical and life-threatening,” the statement continued.

According to Trump, he spoke by phone with Gilman, who said he was looking forward to “a good cheeseburger” upon his return to the United States. Gilman is expected to land at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday evening (local time).

A Mysterious Backstory

According to the nonprofit Foley Foundation, Gilman served in the United States Marine Corps and fell ill during a train trip through Russia. Instead of receiving medical attention, he was reportedly taken to a police station, where he was then faced with several charges.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, he had been arrested at the Voronezh train station at the time for drunkenness and aggressive behavior and had struck an officer at the police station. He was initially sentenced to four and a half years in prison, a sentence that was later reduced by one year. However, due to additional allegations of attacks against officials during his incarceration, his sentence was reportedly extended by several years.

The organization Global Reach quoted Gilman's sister, Lexie Hudson, as saying, "The Russians treated my brother so badly. They hurt him for no reason, just because he was an American and a Marine."