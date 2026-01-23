While the U.S. military continues to bomb targets in Iran amid the escalating conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has attacked two tankers in the strait with cruise missiles.

Two men wade through the water in the Strait of Hormuz, while ships lie at anchor in the background. Photo: Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP/dpa

According to the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense, one Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured in the attack on ships belonging to the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. ally. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported multiple explosions along the southern coast of the Islamic Republic overnight.

Trump Announces New Naval Blockade Against Iranian Ports

U.S. President Donald Trump had announced further harsh measures against Iran for Monday evening and today, as well as the resumption of a naval blockade against ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports. According to military officials, the blockade takes effect today at 10:00 p.m. German time. Oil prices subsequently shot up again.

In a radio interview, Trump also hinted that the U.S. might attack a facility located deep underground in central Iran, also known as “Pickaxe Mountain.” There has long been speculation about its purpose, particularly because of its proximity to the Natanz nuclear facility. One theory is that Iran intends to build a secret facility there to enrich uranium that could be used to build nuclear weapons.

Trump said Pickaxe was “a possible target” for a “big, fat” attack. It would likely happen “relatively soon.”

Explosions in Iran

The U.S. military finally declared the third consecutive wave of nighttime attacks over that morning. Iranian media had previously reported several explosions on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, in the area around the port city of Bushehr, on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, and in the city of Bandar Abbas.

In response, Iran attacked the UAE tankers. According to the UAE, the tankers were traveling along the southern route within Omani territorial waters.

According to local media, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards stated that the U.S. military had attempted to steer several ships onto an “illegal route.” The two tankers reportedly turned off their navigation systems and ignored repeated warnings from the Strait of Hormuz security control center. As a result, they were fired upon and rendered unable to maneuver.

According to its own statements, the U.S. military attacked a tanker in the Gulf of Oman a little over a month ago. The ship was reportedly carrying Iranian oil at the time. According to the government in New Delhi, three Indian crew members were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens wailed again in Bahrain, another Gulf state allied with the U.S. The Ministry of the Interior urged residents via the X platform to remain calm and seek shelter. No details were available at first. Both Bahrain and Kuwait had recently been the targets of Iranian retaliatory attacks and had reported hostile missile strikes just the night before.

Trump Demands "Compensation" for U.S. Escort

The U.S. military justified the renewed attacks against Iran by stating that they were intended to prevent further attacks on innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strait, which is vital for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer, connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. Trump announced that, from now on, the U.S. would claim 20 percent of the cargo value as revenue for ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “fairness” as the reason. This was intended to offset the costs incurred in ensuring safe passage.

At the end of June, his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had emphasized that no country had the right to charge for the use of international waters, since they did not belong to any state. Such a demand would never be part of an acceptable agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi mocked Trump, writing on X that the U.S. president was “absolutely right”—only to add: “Whoever ensures the safe passage of merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. “Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of this strait and will remain so FOREVER,” Araghtschi wrote. He then added that 20 percent was “of course too much. We will be fair.”

Fears of a Renewed War

The latest U.S. attacks and Iranian retaliatory strikes are fueling concerns in the region that the war could flare up again—especially since Trump declared the ceasefire with Tehran over just a few days ago. The *Wall Street Journal* quoted U.S. officials as saying that the attacks are intended both to punish Tehran for attacks on ships in the strait and to persuade the country’s leadership to return to the negotiating table. It was noted that Trump is not expected to be seeking a full-scale war.

Trump plans to address the nation at 3:00 a.m. German time on Friday morning, as he announced on Truth Social. A president typically delivers such a speech when he wants to make important announcements or when a significant moment for Americans has arrived. Trump did not specify a topic. It is therefore unclear whether he will comment on the war with Iran.

According to media reports, the U.S. president had informed Congress days ago about the resumption of U.S. attacks on Iran—with legal implications. Several media outlets cited a letter in which he set the start date for the U.S. attacks as July 7. In their view, Trump had thus laid the groundwork to once again wage war against Iran for 60 days without the approval of the legislative branch of Congress.