According to a court ruling, U.S. President Donald Trump is not allowed to build his controversial ballroom in the White House on his own authority. Instead, he must obtain Congress’s approval, and construction must therefore be suspended until further notice, an appeals court ruled. The Trump administration now has 14 days to challenge the ruling and bring the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judges ruled by a two-to-one majority that the government had failed to demonstrate that the U.S. Congress had granted Trump or the National Park Service the authority to undertake such a construction project. “Whether or not a massive ballroom should be built is a matter for Congress and not a matter for the executive branch,” the ruling continued. The judges also noted that the decision did not necessarily mean that the construction of the ballroom was off the table per se.

In an initial response, Trump announced that his team would “immediately file an appeal with the United States Supreme Court,” as he wrote on his platform, Truth Social. He called the court’s decision “completely wrong” and urged the Supreme Court to overturn the “unjust decision” in its entirety.

Heritage preservationists had taken the U.S. government to court in an effort to stop Trump's high-profile project. The project is highly controversial due to its cost, the contracting process, and the impact on the historic White House complex, and has been the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Trump, on the other hand, describes his new ballroom as a “great service” to national security. Construction of the hall has been underway since the fall of 2025 on the site of the former East Wing of the White House. According to the White House, the expansion—which spans several thousand square meters—will allow for significantly larger state banquets than the building used previously.