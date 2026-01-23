Switzerland has won a round in a U.S. legal dispute over the write-down of AT1 bonds as part of the Credit Suisse emergency takeover. A New York court has dismissed an appeal by Credit Suisse bondholders against a lower court ruling.

The courts are still dealing with the UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse. (File photo)

In their ruling, the U.S. judges upheld the lower court’s finding that Switzerland had acted not as a market participant but as a regulatory authority in the controversial write-off of Credit Suisse’s outstanding AT1 bonds. Accordingly, Switzerland enjoys sovereign immunity and is not subject to their jurisdiction.

The "Aargauer Zeitung" (online) reported on Tuesday about the ruling by the United States Court of Appeals, dated mid-July, which is available online.

A group of international investors filed the lawsuit against Switzerland in June 2024, seeking approximately 370 million U.S. dollars. The U.S. District Court in New York dismissed their claim in the fall of 2025.

AT1 bonds are subordinated bonds that were created during the 2008 financial crisis to protect struggling banks from collapse. During the federal government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse by its competitor UBS in the spring of 2023, the write-down of AT bonds totaling approximately $17.3 billion was a central part of the rescue package.