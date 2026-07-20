The co-founder of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels has been sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. federal judge in New York. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 76-year-old Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada will now spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to reports, Zambada was once the closest associate of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is also incarcerated in the U.S. After decades on the run, he was betrayed by one of “El Chapo’s” sons in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa just under two years ago, kidnapped, and flown to the U.S. There, he pleaded guilty—presumably to secure better prison conditions given his poor health and advanced age.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, “El Mayo” had led the smuggling of tons of fentanyl, cocaine, and other deadly drugs into the United States for nearly four decades. He also ordered the cartel to engage in “reckless and violent tactics” to protect his empire.

The court in New York convicted him of conspiracy to commit organized crime and of running a criminal organization. He is also required to forfeit $15 billion in assets.

The spectacular kidnapping of “El Mayo,” which was later confirmed by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, led to tensions between Mexico and the United States. Mexico questions the official U.S. account, which states that no U.S. authorities were involved.