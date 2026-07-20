Despite recent tensions between the U.S. and China, preparations for a visit to the U.S. by Chinese President and Party Leader Xi Jinping are proceeding as planned, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “We expect the trip to take place in September,” he said at Joint Base Andrews before departing for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and other related meetings in the Philippines. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/POOL AFP/AP/dpa

The Chinese would continue to send their teams to prepare for the visit, Rubio continued. “I haven’t heard anything to the contrary. I have no reason to believe they won’t come,” he explained.

Trump Accuses China of Interference

U.S. President Donald Trump recently accused China of interfering in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, who went on to become president. Beijing rejected the allegations. Trump had visited Beijing in May and invited Xi to the White House for a return visit on September 24.

"There will always be points of friction with large and powerful countries like the U.S. and China," Rubio explained. However, he said, we owe it to our people and the world to continue talking to one another.

Possible meetings in Manila

An opportunity for talks could arise starting Tuesday at the ASEAN meeting in the Philippine capital, Manila. According to media reports, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, among others, are expected to attend. When asked by a reporter, Rubio did not confirm any possible bilateral meetings. “But we would certainly be open to meeting them,” he said.