F-16 fighter jets intercepted the two aircraft there on Sunday and safely escorted them out of the restricted airspace, according to the responsible military command (NORAD). Trump was staying at the golf club in Bedminster over the weekend. The U.S. network Fox News and the tabloid “New York Post” reported that the planes had been intercepted near the golf course.

The U.S. military did not provide any details on how many fighter jets were involved in the operation. It also remained unclear at first which aircraft had violated the temporary flight restrictions. Trump often spends his weekends at his golf course in Bedminster, especially during the summer.

To protect U.S. presidents, temporary no-fly zones are often imposed around their locations. This occasionally leads to incidents, usually involving smaller aircraft. In its statement, the U.S. military once again urged all pilots to check all relevant airspace directives before every flight.