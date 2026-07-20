In three towns in southern Lebanon, initial steps have begun to implement a security arrangement agreed upon between Israel and Lebanon.

ARCHIVE – A soldier from the Lebanese Army stands at a checkpoint in the village of Frun in southern Lebanon. Photo: Mohammed Zaatari/AP/dpa

According to a trilateral framework agreement, so-called pilot zones have been established in the towns of Frun, Srifa, and Sautar al-Gharbija, the U.S. State Department announced. The U.S. government intends to continue working with both parties to implement the framework agreement, the statement added.

In the so-called pilot zones, the Lebanese Armed Forces are to take control and disarm Hezbollah, while the Israeli army simultaneously withdraws in stages. The pilot zones are intended to demonstrate whether this process works in practice before the initiative is expanded to other areas.

There was initially no confirmation of the move from Israel or Lebanon. A spokesperson for the Israeli government referred the matter to the Israeli military, which, however, did not comment immediately when asked.

This Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Aoun had previously hoped the meeting would lead to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

Israel's Complete Withdrawal Following the Disarmament of Hezbollah

At the end of June, after decades of conflict, both countries agreed on a path toward peace and security. A framework agreement commits Israel—contrary to the demands of the Iranian leadership and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia—to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon only after non-state groups such as Hezbollah have been disarmed.

Hezbollah, however, rejects the agreement. The militia was not involved in the negotiations, and it categorically rejects the disarmament provided for in the agreement.