The U.S. government is banning the import of robots manufactured abroad that are capable of movement. This will primarily block Chinese manufacturers from entering the U.S. market—and shield domestic developers from competition with them.

Among other things, future models of two-legged and four-legged robots will only be approved with a special permit—for example, from the Department of Defense—as announced by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) cited the robots’ network capabilities as the reason for its decision. These capabilities could be misused for espionage or surveillance of U.S. citizens—and to remotely control the robots. Existing models that have already been approved by the FCC may continue to be imported and used.

The U.S. government defines mobile robots as technical devices weighing more than two kilograms that can move on their own and avoid obstacles, and that are equipped with sensors, network connectivity, and software for autonomous navigation. This description could also apply to advanced models of robotic vacuum cleaners. This is a business sector in which Chinese manufacturers have surpassed the U.S. pioneer, iRobot. Stationary robots, such as those used in industrial production, are expressly exempt from the ban.

The Race with China for Future Business

Bipedal humanoid robots and quadrupedal models that resemble large dogs are seen as a major business opportunity for the future. Many companies, particularly in the U.S. and China, are working on them. For example, some robots from the Silicon Valley company Figure AI are being used for simple tasks on production lines. At electric car manufacturer Tesla, CEO Elon Musk plans to begin production this year of the Optimus robot, which he is already touting as “by far the greatest product of all time.”

In addition to robots, the FCC also banned the import of inverters, which are a key component of solar power systems. Inverters convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current, allowing it to be fed into the public power grid. Here, too, Chinese suppliers—who are global market leaders—will be primarily affected. The FCC cited risks related to network connectivity, noting that the technology could be shut down or misused for data collection.