The energy ministers of both countries, Chris Wright and Abdulasis bin Salman, signed a corresponding agreement in Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The department did not initially disclose the exact details of the agreement.

In addition, according to the report, an agreement on accompanying security controls was signed. This is intended to lay the legal foundation for a partnership that will last for decades. The U.S. aims to benefit economically: It wants to export nuclear technology, which is expected to create U.S. jobs. According to the U.S. statement, the agreement is intended to help Saudi Arabia meet its energy needs.

U.S. Energy Secretary Wright emphasized that the agreement meets the highest standards and also includes a provision prohibiting the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The agreement will be submitted to the U.S. Congress for review, where it may face opposition.

Many lawmakers oppose the expansion of nuclear technology in the politically unstable Middle East—especially amid the ongoing war between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia’s longtime rival, Iran. In addition, it was initially unclear, among other things, to what extent international inspectors would be granted access to the sites to prevent military misuse.

What the media had already reported

The *Wall Street Journal* had previously reported, citing government officials, that Trump had approved a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia. The report also mentioned that the agreement could potentially pave the way for uranium enrichment on Saudi territory.

According to the report, the multi-billion-dollar agreement is intended to have a term of 30 years, secure a key role for U.S. companies in the development of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, and exclude other foreign competitors. According to the report, a key provision stipulates that U.S. companies will build a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia, provided that a joint U.S.-Saudi study concludes that such a step is justified.

It was initially unclear whether the agreement actually contained such a provision.

Talks with China and Russia as well

Saudi Arabia is the region’s largest energy consumer, alongside Iran. The kingdom has no known nuclear weapons program, but under Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, it has been promoting the use of nuclear power for years. In this regard, the country has held discussions not only with the U.S. but also with China and Russia.

The Trump administration is likely hoping to curb their influence through the nuclear agreement with Riyadh. During a trip to Saudi Arabia last year, Wright held talks about such a deal, which was also discussed at the meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed and Trump in Washington in November.

Saudi Arabia has signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which prohibits the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The country has also concluded a comprehensive agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is intended, among other things, to prevent the construction of nuclear weapons through inspections. However, Riyadh has not yet concluded a so-called Additional Protocol with the IAEA, which would allow the agency to search the country for evidence of covert activities.

The Emirates or Turkey might also want to build up their military capabilities

Although the crown prince had stated in 2018 that his country did not seek to acquire nuclear weapons, he added that if Iran were to do so, Saudi Arabia would follow suit “as soon as possible.” He reaffirmed this position in 2023. Riyadh and Tehran have long been rivals in the region and have only cautiously drawn closer to one another since 2023. Experts fear that this move could encourage other countries in the region to pursue nuclear weapons—such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia has already strengthened its security ties with Pakistan, a nuclear power. The two countries signed a corresponding agreement following Israel’s attack on Hamas representatives in Qatar last year. The Pakistani government stated that, under the agreement, Riyadh also has access to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

The five recognized nuclear powers are the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom. In addition, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and—unofficially—Israel possess nuclear weapons. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), there are more than 9,600 deployable nuclear warheads worldwide.