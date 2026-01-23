To protect its domestic industry from dumping prices from abroad, the U.S. government has adopted new regulations governing imports of polysilicon, a raw material used in solar cells and semiconductors.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order establishing a minimum import price for polysilicon and related products, as well as a flat tariff of 15 percent on processed products.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that, in addition to setting minimum import prices for polysilicon and related products, also imposes a flat 15 percent tariff on processed products.

In addition, incentives are to be created for companies to relocate their production to the United States. The measures will take effect 120 days after they are signed.

The new measures were described as “essential” because the imports posed a threat to national security, officials said. The U.S. government is relying on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Trump had already imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles on this basis.

Polysilicon is used, among other things, in the solar industry and in the manufacture of computer chips. This high-purity raw material is produced by, among others, the German company Wacker Chemie. The chemical company, headquartered in Munich, produces the material in Charleston, Tennessee.

In the U.S., the measures are likely to primarily protect Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between the U.S. corporation Corning and the Japanese company Shin-Etsu Handotai. The companies have long been struggling with low-cost competition from China.

Words of Warning from Beijing

China had already responded on Wednesday to reports of planned new U.S. measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused Washington of overreaching the concept of national security and using state power against Chinese companies.

Protectionism does not make the U.S. more competitive; rather, it disrupts normal trade and also harms American companies and consumers. China will continue to protect the rights and interests of its companies.

The U.S. had already taken further steps. In late July, it added 43 more Chinese companies to a blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China. Their goods may not be imported.

In response, the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing prohibited organizations and individuals in China from collaborating with six U.S. companies and organizations.

Among those affected are companies that screen their supply chains for ties to Xinjiang, as well as human rights organizations. Beijing accuses them of supporting U.S. sanctions.

Xinjiang is home to many members of the Muslim Uyghur minority. Western governments and human rights organizations accuse China of using forced labor there. Beijing denies these allegations.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Commerce also announced stricter controls on the export of certain drones and components to the United States. Applications for licenses will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and subject to particularly rigorous scrutiny. Previous exemptions will no longer apply.