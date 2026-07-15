According to its own statements, the U.S. military has launched the second wave of attacks against Iran today. The attacks began at 3:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. German time), the U.S. military’s regional command, Centcom, announced on the platform X. According to the statement, the attacks are directed against Iran’s military capabilities that have been used to threaten commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military had given a similar rationale for attacks in recent days.

ARCHIVE – U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jets fly over Roosevelt Roads Naval Station. The deployment of U.S. fighter jets to the region is linked to the growing tensions between the United States and Venezuela. Photo: Kendall Torres Cortés/dpa/Archive photo

Trump does not want to set a deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened Iran once again with attacks on civilian infrastructure. When asked by a reporter whether he was giving Iran an ultimatum before the U.S. military would begin bombing bridges, Trump replied, “I don’t like setting deadlines.”

On Tuesday, Trump had said that all power plants and bridges would be destroyed next week, “unless they (the Iranians) come to the negotiating table and negotiate,” he said in an interview with the U.S. network Fox News. Trump also announced that there would be heavy attacks in the coming nights as well.