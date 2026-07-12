According to its own statements, the U.S. military is once again attacking targets in Iran. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the regional command responsible for the area, announced on the platform X that the military had begun carrying out further attacks on Iran at 11:00 p.m. German time. The aim is to limit Iran’s ability to attack merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This is already the fourth wave of U.S. attacks since hostilities flared up again early Wednesday morning.

HANDOUT – A fighter jet takes off from the flight deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

U.S. media had previously reported on U.S. strikes against targets in Iran. The "Wall Street Journal" and the "New York Times" reported, citing U.S. government officials, that the attacks were directed against missile sites and air defense installations. In addition, boats belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were reportedly attacked.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated on the platform X that he was deeply concerned about the “significant escalation.” A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for regional security and the global economy. “I strongly urge Iran and the United States to resume negotiations immediately and resolve outstanding issues through diplomatic channels.”