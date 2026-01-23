The U.S. military has declared its nighttime attacks on targets in Iran to be over after several hours. The wave of attacks is over and struck dozens of targets with precision munitions, the U.S. regional command Centcom announced early this morning German time on the online platform X. Air defense systems, radar installations, missile launch sites, and drone locations, as well as smaller boats, were destroyed in order to make it more difficult for Iran to carry out further attacks on international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

HANDOUT – This photo, released by the U.S. military, shows an EA-18G Growler fighter jet taking off from the flight deck of the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

This was already the fourth wave of U.S. attacks since hostilities flared up again early Wednesday morning. According to CENTCOM, in addition to fighter jets and drones, floating drones were also deployed for the first time. The military released a video showing fighter jets taking off from an aircraft carrier and cruise missiles being fired from one or more warships. Furthermore, the footage apparently shows several projectiles striking their targets. The U.S. military’s claims could not be independently verified.

Centcom emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is of vital importance to global trade and is not controlled by Iran. U.S. forces stand ready to defend the freedom of civilian shipping—including against “Iran’s unjustified aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary statements.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres had expressed concern about the “significant escalation” following the start of the latest wave of attacks. A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for regional security and the global economy, he warned on X. “I strongly urge Iran and the U.S. to resume negotiations immediately and resolve outstanding issues through diplomatic channels.”