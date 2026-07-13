According to its own statements, the U.S. military is once again attacking Iranian targets. At 4:45 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time (10:45 p.m. German time), the military launched strikes for the third night in a row, the U.S. military’s regional command (Centcom) announced on the X platform.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on West Executive Drive at the White House during a presentation on the upcoming “Freedom 250 Grand Prix” car race. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

These strikes would further limit Iran's ability to carry out attacks on innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had announced further attacks by his country on Iran shortly before. “We’re going to hit them hard tonight—and again tomorrow,” he said Monday afternoon (local time) in a radio interview. He emphasized that Iran could do nothing about it.

U.S. forces had repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in recent days. The military justified this by citing Iran’s attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, responded to the U.S. attacks with retaliatory strikes—including against Gulf states. All of this has fueled concerns in the region about a full-scale resurgence of the war—especially since Trump declared the ceasefire with Tehran over just a few days ago.