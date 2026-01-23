Politics U.S. Military Launches New Wave of Attacks in Iran

HANDOUT – This photo, released by the U.S. military, shows an EA-18G Growler fighter jet taking off from the flight deck of the nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/U.S. Navy/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

According to its own statements, the U.S. military has launched another wave of attacks in Iran. “The attacks are aimed at further weakening the military capabilities of the Iranian armed forces that have been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command (Centcom).