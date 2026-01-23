The U.S. military has reported the death of another one of its soldiers in the war with Iran. On Saturday, a U.S. soldier was killed in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian disposable drone, the responsible regional command, Centcom, announced on the X platform. According to the report, another soldier was injured and is still receiving medical treatment for a minor injury. The officially reported number of U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran War has thus risen to 17.

ARCHIVE – The photo published on December 5, 2025, by Sepahnews, the news channel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, shows missile and drone units being launched during a military exercise by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Sepahnews/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

On Saturday, the U.S. military reported the deaths of soldiers as a result of Iranian fire for the first time since the early days of the Iran War. They were killed on Friday during an operation in Jordan while U.S. forces and allies were defending themselves against Iranian missile and drone attacks, Centcom reported. The U.S. military also announced that another soldier remains missing.

The armed forces have now stated that, following a thorough search of the scene, they have found human remains that have not yet been identified. They said the identification process is currently underway.