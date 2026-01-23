According to the U.S. military, two U.S. soldiers have been killed for the first time since the recent escalation in the war with Iran. They were killed on Friday during an operation in Jordan while U.S. forces and allies were defending themselves against Iranian missile and drone attacks, the responsible regional command, Centcom, reported on the X platform. Another soldier is also still missing.

HANDOUT – The launch of an Iranian missile. Photo: Uncredited/Iranian Defense Ministry/AP/dpa/File photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

According to the report, four U.S. soldiers were taken to Jordanian hospitals for medical treatment and have since been discharged. According to the U.S. military, other soldiers also sustained minor injuries and have already returned to duty.

This brings the officially reported number of U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran War to 16.

The conflict with Iran has escalated again in recent days with mutual attacks. The U.S. military most recently struck targets in Iran for the seventh consecutive night; according to the Iranian Ministry of Health, at least 50 people have died there so far. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan as retaliation. In the days prior, Jordan—which hosts a U.S. military base—had also reported shelling from Iran.

Iran Considers the Framework Agreement Null and Void and Issues a Threat

Iran has since declared that the framework agreement with the U.S. is null and void following the recent escalation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei threatened retaliatory actions in a statement. Mojtaba, who has never appeared in public before, issued the following statement: “Since the American enemy is now bent on warmongering, incurring even heavier costs, and suffering even greater disgrace, let it know that the beloved Iranian people and the resistance front have unforgettable lessons in store for it.”

According to a report by the Fars News Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi said that the framework agreement had been suspended. “We are focused on defending the country,” the agency quoted the minister as saying in a TV interview. The Americans, he said, had violated their obligations under the memorandum of understanding with their “aggressive measures.” That, he explained, was the reason why Iran no longer feels bound by the agreement.

The U.S. and Iran had actually agreed in mid-June on a framework agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, the two sides were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also calls for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April, though it had been violated several times even before the latest escalation. Trump declared the ceasefire over last week.