According to the U.S. military, two U.S. soldiers have been killed for the first time since the recent escalation in the war with Iran. They were killed on Friday during an operation in Jordan as U.S. forces and allies defended themselves against Iranian missile and drone attacks, the responsible regional command, Centcom, reported on the X platform. Another soldier is also still missing.

HANDOUT – The launch of an Iranian missile. Photo: Uncredited/Iranian Defense Ministry/AP/dpa/File photo – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

According to the report, four U.S. soldiers were taken to Jordanian hospitals for medical treatment and have since been discharged. According to the U.S. military, other soldiers also sustained minor injuries and have already returned to duty.

This brings the officially reported number of U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran War to 16. Pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump—who is already facing discontent at home due to the unpopular war—is likely to increase further as a result.

Report: Attack took place at an air force base in al-Asrak

The *Wall Street Journal* reports, citing U.S. officials, that the Iranian attack took place at an air force base in al-Asrak, which the U.S. had been using for military aircraft operations against Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards recently claimed responsibility for, among other things, missile attacks on a U.S.-used air base in Jordan. They said the attacks targeted, among other things, shelters for U.S. fighter jets. Unverified videos on social media, which were also shared by military experts, showed alleged strikes by Iranian ballistic missiles in Jordan. The country had recently reported multiple instances of shelling from Iran.

The latest escalation in the war

The war has escalated again in recent days with mutual attacks. The conflict stems from a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial to global oil trade. The U.S. military most recently attacked targets in Iran for the seventh night in a row.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, at least 50 people have died there since the latest escalation alone. More than 500 people have also been injured in the U.S. attacks, according to the ministry. The government generally reports only civilian casualties. There are no official figures on casualties among the armed forces.

Iran Considers the Framework Agreement Null and Void and Issues a Threat

Iran has since declared that the framework agreement with the U.S. is null and void following the recent escalation. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei threatened retaliatory actions in a statement. Mojtaba, who has never appeared in public before, issued the following statement: “Since the American enemy is now bent on warmongering, incurring even heavier costs, and suffering even greater disgrace, let it know that the beloved Iranian people and the resistance front have unforgettable lessons in store for it.”

According to a report by the Fars News Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi said that the framework agreement had been suspended. “We are focused on defending the country,” the agency quoted the minister as saying in a TV interview. The Americans, he said, had violated their obligations under the memorandum of understanding with their “aggressive measures.” That, he explained, was the reason why Iran no longer feels bound by the agreement.

The U.S. and Iran had actually agreed in mid-June on a framework agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, the two sides were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also calls for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire had been in effect since early April, though it had been violated several times even before the latest escalation. Trump declared the ceasefire over last week.