According to its own statements, the U.S. military destroyed a maritime surveillance tower during its attacks against Iran. The tower was part of a maritime surveillance network along the Iranian coast in the Gulf of Oman, the responsible regional command announced on the X platform.

ARCHIVE – Commercial ships can be seen in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/AP/dpa/stock photo

It was reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had used the tower for decades to track and target merchant ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The destruction of the tower directly weakens the IRGC's ability to coordinate attacks on innocent civilian crew members." Furthermore, Thursday’s attack safeguards freedom of navigation for all ships, with the exception of those attempting to breach the U.S. naval blockade against Iranian ports.

Iran reported casualties and damage to infrastructure in various regions in the south of the country following U.S. attacks overnight. Iranian media also reported, among other things, an attack on a maritime surveillance tower.