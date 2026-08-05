The U.S. government has offered rewards totaling millions for the leaders of a notorious Mexican drug cartel. In total, more than $100 million (about 86.6 million euros) will be paid for information leading to the arrest or conviction of eight high-ranking members of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), according to the U.S. State Department.

ARCHIVE – A soldier stands next to a burned-out bus that was set on fire in Mexico following the death of a cartel leader. Photo: Armando Solis/AP/dpa/stock photo

The United States is in the process of tracking down, dismantling, and destroying the cartel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. In a statement, the U.S. State Department referred to this as a “historic and decisive action” against one of the most violent drug-terror organizations. In addition, visa restrictions were imposed on 65 individuals associated with the cartel, including family members and business partners.

"Pelón" is considered the cartel's new leader

The highest individual reward has been offered for the cartel’s new leader. A reward of 25 million U.S. dollars is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Juan Carlos Valencia González, known as “Pelón.” The drug lord, who was born in California and is approximately 41 years old, holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States.

Valencia is the son of Rosalinda González, the ex-wife of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. Oseguera Cervantes had previously been the leader of the CJNG and was killed in February during a military operation to arrest him. Following his death, supporters of Oseguera—also known as “El Mencho”—unleashed a wave of violence across Mexico, resulting in the deaths of at least 74 people.