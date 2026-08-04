Shortly after launching its review of its troop presence in Europe, the U.S. made a surprisingly positive statement about Germany’s defense strategy. “Through its actions, Germany is positioning itself as one of the leading forces in Europe’s conventional defense,” wrote Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, the third-highest-ranking official at the Pentagon, on Platform X following a meeting with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer.

In doing so, he referred to “Germany’s historic and highly commendable new military strategy,” without providing any details. The plan, along with the commitment to the so-called 5 percent target, would significantly accelerate NATO’s realignment and strengthen the alliance’s deterrence capabilities.

At the urging of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Allies agreed last year to spend 5 percent of their gross domestic product annually on defense and security by 2035 at the latest. Of that amount, 3.5 percent is to be allocated to traditional defense spending, while an additional 1.5 percent can be directed toward infrastructure, for example. Germany aims to reach the 5 percent target by 2029.

U.S. Troop Presence in Europe Under Scrutiny

Colby announced last week that the U.S. had begun reviewing its troop presence in Europe. The review is intended to ensure that NATO works swiftly and irreversibly toward Europe assuming primary responsibility for its conventional defense, he said.

He did not specify in his posts exactly what aspects of the military presence would be reviewed. Trump and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had announced in the spring that U.S. troops would also be withdrawn from Germany, causing a stir in the communities that might be affected. There were conflicting reports; at one point, there was talk of at least 5,000 of the current approximately 39,000 soldiers allegedly being withdrawn from Germany within six to twelve months.

In June, media outlets reported that, in addition to troop levels, the number of fighter jets, drones, refueling aircraft, and naval units stationed in Europe, among other things, was to be analyzed and reduced.