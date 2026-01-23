Tit for tat: After a few nights without shelling, the U.S. and Iran have once again exchanged military blows.

ARCHIVE – In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for a nighttime mission against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea. Photo: MC3 Janae Chambers/U.S. Navy/Zuma Press/dpa

In response to Iran’s “attempted surprise attack” against U.S. troops in the Middle East on Wednesday, the U.S. military struck targets in the Islamic Republic again last night. Among other things, military command centers, missile and drone facilities, as well as coastal surveillance and defense installations were targeted, the U.S. military announced this morning on X.

Earlier that night, Iranian media had reported explosions in the south of the country. The Fars News Agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards, reported attacks on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz and in Bushehr Province. According to the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), the attacks were aimed at further reducing “the threats posed by Iran and its proxies to U.S. forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf.”

The U.S. speaks of a resolute response

The U.S. military spoke of a “decisive response” to the attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces the previous day. Iranian radio had broadcast a statement from the Revolutionary Guards claiming that the attack had targeted a U.S. military base in Jordan. According to CENTCOM, all missiles were intercepted. U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently threatened retaliation.

The attacks from Iran on Wednesday came after there had been no nighttime U.S. airstrikes against targets in Iran for the first time in quite a while, starting the night of July 25. Iran had subsequently suspended its own attacks on targets in the region as well, at least temporarily. With the resumption of hostilities, hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict in the near future have been dashed for the time being.

Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guards See Themselves as Having the Upper Hand

With the latest attack, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards demonstrated their willingness to take the initiative after Iran had spent weeks primarily reacting to attacks by the U.S. and Israel, the *Wall Street Journal* reported. The newspaper quoted Iran expert Hamidreza Azizi as saying: “They see themselves at an advantage.” The attack on U.S. troops was a signal “of a kind of measured escalation.” The newspaper went on to report that the Revolutionary Guards had assumed a more dominant role within the leadership since the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in late February.

Following the attack by the Revolutionary Guards, the U.S. network Fox News quoted Trump as saying after a conversation: “We’re going to hit them hard. They’re going to get a real beating.” Trump was “annoyed” by the deadlocked situation in the conflict, the U.S. network NBC News quoted a U.S. official as saying. Trump apparently hadn’t expected it to be so difficult to persuade the Iranians to reach an agreement, the report said. The network quoted its sources as saying that Trump’s national security advisers could not agree on a strategy.

According to the *Wall Street Journal*, Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (Centcom), which is responsible for the Middle East, has developed a plan for 10- to 14-day intensive airstrikes aimed at weakening Iran’s missile capabilities. Trump could either opt for Cooper’s plan—although there are warnings that the U.S. is running out of munitions for air defense—or choose a limited strike in the hope that diplomatic efforts can continue, the report stated. However, it remains to be seen whether the attack that took place overnight will be the only one.

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions

To further intensify pressure on Iran, the U.S. government imposed new sanctions. Among other things, they target two companies that, according to the U.S. government, are involved in an extortion scheme supported by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz. Merchant ships are reportedly forced to purchase mandatory “insurance” in order to pass through the strait, which is crucial for global oil trade.

"The United States will not allow Iran to hold global trade hostage or use international shipping to finance terrorism, aggression, and oppression by the IRGC," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Ongoing Dispute Over the Strait of Hormuz

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of contention between Washington and Tehran for months. Iran claims control over the strait, while the U.S. is pushing for the restoration of free navigation as it existed before the start of its war against Iran. The U.S. had begun the war together with Israel on February 28.

In mid-June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement intended to pave the way for an end to the war. A ceasefire had also been in effect since April, but Trump declared it over some time ago. Tehran, too, no longer considers itself bound by the provisional memorandum of understanding.