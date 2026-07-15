Starting at age 30, soldiers in the U.S. will undergo testosterone testing. This will take place as part of an existing annual physical examination, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced in a video on the platform X. For soldiers under 30, the test is voluntary. Treatment will be recommended if a testosterone deficiency is detected, but it is not mandatory.

Hegseth justified the measure by stating that the “individual soldier” would always be the United States’ most important tactical advantage. He spoke of a “sacred duty” to preserve this advantage. Therefore, Hegseth concluded, we must constantly seek new ways to optimize soldiers’ performance and long-term health. According to him, the tests are intended to ensure that they have “the right testosterone levels” to perform at their best. In this context, the Pentagon chief noted that testosterone levels often decline naturally with age.

Hegseth Wants to Optimize "Natural Abilities"

Addressing the soldiers, Hegseth said, “This initiative is not about artificial enhancement, but about restoring and optimizing your natural abilities, (...), and ensuring that you have the biological foundation necessary to endure combat.”

Since taking office, the Pentagon chief has been pushing for changes in his department, which the U.S. government now refers to as the “War Department.” Time and again, Hegseth invokes a warrior ethos in the military—as well as the ideal image of a traditionally masculine fighter.

Last year, for example, he announced new fitness standards. He emphasized at the time that anyone who did not meet the “physical standards for combat positions as required of men,” did not shave, or did not want to look professional should seek a new position or a new career.