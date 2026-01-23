While Russia is exposing the vulnerability of Ukraine’s air defenses with wave after wave of attacks, a legislative proposal in the U.S. Congress is fueling new hopes in Kyiv.

After a long tug-of-war, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a sanctions bill intended to put greater pressure on Moscow for its destructive war of aggression. However, it remains uncertain whether the House of Representatives, as the second chamber of Congress, will approve it. Overnight, the Russian military made it clear with another series of deadly attacks that it knows how to exploit the Ukrainian air defense’s ammunition shortage in the meantime.

In Washington, senators voted by a clear majority of 86 to 11 in favor of the bill, which was largely spearheaded by the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. In addition to imposing direct sanctions on Russian politicians and companies, the bill aims to further curb Russian oil and gas exports, which are the primary source of funding for the war of aggression against Ukraine. Since the House of Representatives is already in recess, it is not expected to vote on the bill until September.

In recent months, the U.S. government had temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian oil shipments in order to counteract price increases on the world market. This was triggered by a shortage of oil reserves after the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for exports from the Gulf states—was effectively closed to shipping as a result of the war with Iran.

However, in light of Ukraine’s notable military successes and the Russians’ increasingly destructive counterattacks in recent days, influential U.S. politicians are advocating for a tougher stance against Moscow. Shortly after the Senate vote, the Russian military launched a new wave of nighttime attacks on the Kyiv region and other Ukrainian cities, using ballistic missiles once again in addition to drones and glide bombs. The latter are virtually impossible to intercept without the help of U.S.-produced Patriot air defense systems—and there is currently a shortage of ammunition for these systems.

100 Percent Punitive Tariffs Against China and India?

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been accused of not putting enough pressure on Russia’s power structure led by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has already signaled his support for the bill. It would authorize him to impose sanctions on the five largest buyers of Russian energy resources—as well as on the five countries that most help Russia circumvent energy sanctions. This could further strain U.S. trade relations with China and India, which import large quantities of Russian crude oil.

In the twelve months leading up to the law’s actual entry into force, the five largest importers of Russian energy exports will initially be targeted and subject to tariffs of up to 100 percent. The rate may be adjusted over time—depending on whether a country is making efforts to wean itself off Russian oil and gas. The five largest importers will be reevaluated every 180 days.

Until now, Trump has been reluctant to pressure China over its energy imports from Russia. At one point, he imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from India because of its purchases of Russian oil.

At the same time, there will be exceptions for countries whose imports accounted for less than 15 percent of Russian natural gas exports over a 12-month period—and which take steps to reduce these purchases. “Our European allies are therefore not affected by this,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal emphasized as early as mid-July.

Zelenskyy Thanks the Senate – Lawmakers Criticize the Bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. Senate. Any signal of support for ending the war as quickly as possible is important, he wrote on the platform X. “Genuine, strong pressure from the U.S. and sanctions against Russia are what will help the most.”" Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the bill “impressive proof of the United States’ global leadership.” There was initially no official reaction from Russia.

Meanwhile, some Democrats—such as Representatives Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer—criticized the bill, arguing that in its current form it would grant Trump too broad tariff powers. For this reason, among others, it is unclear how the vote in the second chamber of Congress will turn out. The balance of power there is extremely close, and the important midterm elections in November are making political compromises more difficult.

The agreement on the final text coincided last week with Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington and the memorial service for Graham. During the debate before the vote, Republican Senator Katie Britt said: “Today we stand together to show that we will cut off Putin’s funding." Her Democratic colleague Blumenthal described the message to Russia as follows: “Today we are telling Vladimir Putin: You will not conquer Ukraine.”

More Deaths in Airstrikes on Ukraine

However, Russia still appears to be far from scaling back its war of aggression. According to official reports, at least three people were killed and several others injured overnight in new airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding areas. Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions, with the eastern suburb of Browary reportedly hit particularly hard.

Just last night, eight people were killed by Russian rocket fire at a train station in Browary. That incident alone demonstrated how overwhelmed the defenders are by the barrage of incoming missiles: According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian army deployed dozens of ballistic missiles of various types, none of which could be intercepted.

Because the Ukrainians are running low on missile defense ammunition after four and a half years of war, Russia has intensified its attacks with ballistic missiles. These are particularly difficult to intercept due to their high speed. The Patriot systems are considered the most effective defense, but the Ukrainian army is running out of interceptor missiles. One reason for this is that the war waged by the U.S. and Israel against Iran has further depleted global ammunition stocks. Consequently, fears are growing in Kyiv that unchecked missile attacks could severely damage the country’s infrastructure and bring an even harsher winter to Ukrainians already suffering from hardship.