Todd Blanche, former personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump and acting attorney general, has been confirmed as the permanent head of the Department of Justice. Senators voted by a narrow majority in favor of the controversial appointment.

ARCHIVE – Todd Blanche, who was still serving as Deputy Attorney General in 2025, speaks to the media in the White House briefing room in Washington while President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: Manuel Ceneta/AP/dpa

The Republican-led Senate voted 50 to 49 in favor of Blanche. His confirmation was followed with great interest and had been overshadowed by criticism from within his own party. Ultimately, according to U.S. media reports, two Republican women voted against Blanche: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Blanche had been serving as acting attorney general since April. Previously, Trump had fired former Attorney General Pam Bondi—in part due to the investigation into the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019—which had been widely criticized as inadequate.

Before serving as acting head of the Justice Department, Blanche was deputy attorney general. He is considered a loyal supporter of Trump. Before the Republican’s reelection, he was part of his defense team in the New York criminal case involving the improper accounting of hush money payments to a porn actress.