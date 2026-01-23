Republican and Democratic senators reached an agreement on a stopgap budget surprisingly early. By a large majority of 90 to 6, the lawmakers voted in favor of a bill that provides continued funding for U.S. government operations through December 11. The vote took place after several hours of deliberations that lasted well into the night—and thus just before the summer recess.

ARCHIVE – The Capitol, seat of the U.S. Congress, after the House of Representatives and the Senate adjourned for the year. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Now the second chamber of the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives, must vote in favor of the temporary budget to avert a government shutdown. Members of Congress will not reconvene until September, following their summer recess. The Republicans in the House of Representatives had drafted their own budget bill. According to U.S. media reports, it was initially unclear whether the Senate’s bill would secure a majority in the House.

What role do the midterm elections in November play?

According to U.S. media reports, with the important midterm elections on November 3 fast approaching, neither of the two major parties wants to risk being blamed for a potential government shutdown. If the interim budget—also known as a continuing resolution—is passed, funding would be secured, at least temporarily. If, however, Republicans and Democrats fail to reach an agreement by September 30, some government operations will come to a halt at the start of the new month.

U.S. Senate Approval Comes Unusually Early

According to U.S. media reports, the bill passed by the Senate provides for federal agencies to be funded largely at current levels through December 11. However, it also contains exceptions. For example, according to reports, the Democrats pushed through a clause that prevents funds from being transferred to the Border Patrol.

The Senate’s agreement on the continuing resolution more than a month before the September 30 deadline was described by U.S. media as unusually early. In Congress, such votes have recently taken place only at the last minute. Among those who voted against the bill were Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.