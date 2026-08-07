After a long tug-of-war, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a sanctions bill intended to put greater pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Senators voted by a clear majority of 86 to 11 in favor of the bill, which was largely spearheaded by the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and must still pass the House of Representatives.

In addition to direct sanctions against Russian politicians and companies, the bill is intended to further curb Russian oil and gas exports, which are central to financing the war of aggression against Ukraine. Since the House of Representatives, the second chamber of Congress, is already in recess, it is not expected to vote on the bill until September.

Among other things, the law authorizes U.S. President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on the five largest buyers of Russian energy resources—as well as the five countries that most assist Russia in circumventing energy sanctions. This could further strain U.S. trade relations with China and India, which are major importers of Russian crude oil.

Tariffs of up to 100 percent

Initially, the focus will be on the five largest buyers of Russian energy during the 12 months prior to the law’s entry into force. Accordingly, the tariffs may be as high as 100 percent. The rate may be adjusted over time, depending on whether a country is making efforts to wean itself off Russian oil and gas. The five largest importers will be reevaluated every 180 days.

Until now, Trump has been reluctant to pressure Beijing over its energy imports from Russia. At one point, he imposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from India because of its purchases of Russian oil.

Exceptions for Natural Gas

At the same time, there will be exceptions for countries whose imports accounted for less than 15 percent of Russian natural gas exports over a 12-month period—and which take measures to reduce these purchases. “Our European allies are therefore not affected by this,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal emphasized as early as mid-July.

In its updated form, following the agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, the bill also establishes the framework for extending sanctions against Iran through 2031.

Deceased Senator as a Driving Force

According to recently published amendments, the bill is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant who had already pushed for it last year. The bill had been stalled in the Senate for a long time. Following Graham’s death, his colleagues in the Senate pushed for its swift passage.

The agreement on the final text coincided last week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington and the memorial services for Graham. Graham’s Senate seat has since been filled by his sister, Darline Graham, who, along with several Democratic senators such as Blumenthal, continued to advocate for the bill. Trump, who has repeatedly faced criticism for not putting enough pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war, has already signaled his support for the bill.

Democrat's Message to Putin: "You Will Not Conquer Ukraine"

Republican Senator Katie Britt said during the debate before the vote: “Today we stand together to show that we will cut off Putin’s funding.” Her Democratic colleague Blumenthal emphasized the message to be sent to Russia: “Today we are telling Vladimir Putin: You will not conquer Ukraine.”

In recent months, the U.S. government had temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian oil shipments in order to counteract price increases on the world market. The price increase was triggered by a shortage of supply following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the war with Iran.