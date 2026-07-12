Longtime Republican Senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham has died. His office announced that he died Saturday evening from complications of a vascular disease, citing a preliminary investigation. Graham had celebrated his 71st birthday on Thursday.

Just how unexpected his death was is made clear not least by his packed schedule. He had just shaken hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and an interview on U.S. television was scheduled for Sunday. He intended to run for a fifth term in the Senate in the important midterm elections in November. U.S. President Donald Trump had pledged his “unreserved and full support” for his campaign.

Trump: “One of the greatest people”

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, has passed away!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly after the news spread overnight in the U.S. “He was always working and was a true American patriot. We will miss Lindsey very much!!!” According to Trump, U.S. flags will be flown at half-mast until Saturday in honor of the late senator.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz also expressed his sadness. Graham had been a true friend and partner of Germany within the transatlantic alliance, the CDU politician wrote in English on X. “I will miss him,” Merz added.

Graham first represented the U.S. state of South Carolina in the House of Representatives starting in the mid-1990s. He began his first term as a senator in 2003. He was regarded as an experienced foreign policy expert and remained engaged with major conflict zones until the very end. Just a few days ago, he was able to convey to Ukraine the message that the White House supports a new sanctions bill. Regarding Iran, he spoke out in favor of a change in leadership. Merz praised Graham in this context at the Munich Security Conference, “because he said that this regime must go.”

"Conservative Problem-Solver"

The mindset with which Graham has approached politics becomes clear right from the first sentence of his biography on his website. “Lindsey Graham has earned a reputation as a conservative problem-solver and as one of the most staunch advocates of a strong national defense,” it states. Graham won his first Senate seat in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. Most recently, he served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

From Trump's Critic to a Good Friend

“On a professional level, I’m proud to have been there from the very beginning as President Trump—through sheer willpower alone—achieved the greatest political comeback in American history,” Graham wrote last year on the platform X. “On a personal level, I greatly value our friendship. He’s a great golfing partner—one I haven’t been able to beat yet.”

But Trump and Graham weren’t always such good friends. As rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015, Graham publicly leveled harsh criticism at Trump. Trump is a “racist, xenophobic, religious fanatic” who does not represent the values of the Republican Party, Graham said on CNN. “Do you know how to make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

Highs and Lows

After Trump’s election as president, however, the two men grew closer. According to the *New York Times*, their frequent golf outings in particular contributed to this. “Lindsey used to be a great enemy of mine, and now he’s a good friend of mine,” Trump said during a press conference in 2018. “I never thought I’d say this, but I really like him a lot.”

Nevertheless, Graham repeatedly expressed disagreements with Trump. In 2021, he broke with Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters. Although Graham himself did not acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory for weeks—given the attempts by Trump and his lawyers to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election—he said after the riots in the U.S. Capitol: “The president must understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution.” The split was not final—and Graham ultimately supported Trump’s bid for re-election.

The media closely followed Graham's statements. Whenever there was even a hint of criticism on political issues, Graham was sure to attract attention. In recent years, however, he has generally followed Trump's line on most political issues.

"Older. But not wiser."

During Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Graham was among the Republicans who advocated for stronger action against Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed shock at Graham’s death and stated that his leadership, conviction, and unwavering commitment to Ukraine would never be forgotten.

President Zelenskyy said that Graham’s most recent visit to Ukraine was his tenth during the war, and paid tribute to the senator, calling him a true defender of freedom. He said he would miss their exchanges.

The video footage from Kyiv, where the senator announced on Friday that the White House would support a new package of sanctions against Russia, is among the last images of Graham. The footage also captures his reunion with Zelenskyy, who congratulates the senator on his birthday and asks, “How are you?” Graham replies, “Fine. Older. Older. But not any wiser.”