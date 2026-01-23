Longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died. He passed away Saturday evening after a brief but serious illness, according to a statement from his office posted on his X and Facebook profiles. According to consistent media reports, he was 71 years old.

ARCHIVE – Lindsey Graham, then a Republican senator from South Carolina, speaks at the Capitol. Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham expects President Donald Trump to support planned new sanctions against Russia. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool The Hill/AP/dpa

Graham had represented the U.S. state of South Carolina since 2003. He was regarded as an experienced foreign policy expert and a close confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump. Most recently, he had spoken out in favor of a change of power in Iran.

"The family asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult time," according to a statement from Graham's office.

According to U.S. media reports, Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Republican on X for his tenth visit to the country under attack by Russia and shared photos of the meeting.

According to the network, an interview with him was actually scheduled for today on NBC News.