Several senators from both major U.S. political parties have introduced a revised bill calling for new sanctions against Russia—a key priority of the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The initiative, supported by Republicans and Democrats, calls for tariffs of up to 100 percent targeting the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal at a press conference. He specifically mentioned China and India, among others.

Accordingly, exceptions will be made for countries that import less than 15 percent of their natural gas from Russia and take “significant measures” to reduce these purchases. “Our European allies are therefore not affected here,” Blumenthal emphasized. He also stressed that while the initiative has sometimes been referred to as a “tariff law,” the draft actually provides for comprehensive sanctions against large parts of the Russian economy, including the energy sector, the financial sector, and the defense industry, as well as against oligarchs, businesspeople, and Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Blumenthal said that swift passage by the U.S. Congress is important not only as a tribute to Graham, but also because it is significant for Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate has been debating a new package of sanctions against Russia for more than a year, a measure spearheaded by Republican Senator Graham. An earlier version of the bill called for tariffs of at least 500 percent on all goods imported into the U.S. from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, or uranium.

Graham Announced White House Support in Kyiv

Shortly before his death, Senator Graham had announced, during a visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday, that the White House supported a new package of sanctions against Russia. According to the news portal “Axios,” Trump had urged Republicans last summer to refrain from passing sanctions against Russia, which were already imminent at the time. The revised draft is now a compromise that Graham, a Trump ally, negotiated with the U.S. government.

When asked on Tuesday whether he would sign the package of new sanctions against Russia if it were to pass Congress, Trump did not give a clear answer. He did, however, hint at support. “Well, I know that Lindsey really wanted that,” the U.S. president said at the White House. “That was his priority.” Graham wanted the sanctions more than anything else, and the chances were good that they would be implemented.

Beijing immediately criticized the draft. Double standards and coercion would ultimately have negative consequences, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday morning. China rejects illegal, unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and will take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of its companies and citizens, he said.