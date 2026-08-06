The U.S. is taking action against Cuba’s military cooperation with foreign countries and arms imports into the socialist nation. According to the U.S. State Department, sanctions are being imposed on five companies and eight individuals who facilitate Havana’s military ties and arms deliveries to the Cuban government. Among the high-ranking officials on the list are Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Álvaro López Miera, as well as the Cuban military attachés at the embassies in Moscow and Beijing.

"The communist regime in Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism that spies on the United States, arms violent left-wing radicals, spreads toxic Marxist ideology, and serves as a base of operations for Russia, China, and Iran just 90 miles (approx. 145 kilometers) off our coast,” wrote U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the platform X.

Washington: The military is also being deployed against the civilian population

Once added to the sanctions list, U.S. citizens and companies are generally prohibited from conducting business with the individuals or entities in question. Any assets they may have in the United States are frozen.

According to Washington, Cuba’s military and intelligence services are not only collaborating with opponents of the United States. They are also said to be the key players in the oppression of the Cuban people and hubs of corruption in the economically devastated Caribbean nation.

Relations between Washington and Havana have been strained since the victory of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 under Fidel Castro. Under President Donald Trump, tensions have recently escalated once again. Through numerous sanctions and a blockade on oil shipments, he aims to force economic and political change on the island. Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of a “takeover” of Cuba.