FBI footage from a surveillance camera that is said to show a masked man on the porch on the night of the incident.
KEYSTONE
Following her mother's disappearance, U.S. TV host Savannah Guthrie has once again asked the public for any information. Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her home.
Exactly six months after her mother’s disappearance, U.S. news anchor Savannah Guthrie has once again asked the public for information. Her family is desperate and pleading for help, Guthrie wrote on social media on Saturday. The day before, authorities had released a ransom demand and another message stating that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was no longer alive.
“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram, where she also posted a photo of her mother. “Someone recognizes the handwriting on the ransom notes.” Both letters had been sent to a TV station in Tucson, just a few days after Guthrie disappeared from her home outside Tucson on February 1.
Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped or abducted against her will. Blood was found near her front door. The FBI later released surveillance footage purportedly showing a masked man on the porch on the night of the incident. Despite an intensive search involving thousands of police officers and volunteers, there is still no trace of Nancy Guthrie.