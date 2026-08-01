Following her mother's disappearance, U.S. TV host Savannah Guthrie has once again asked the public for any information. Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been abducted from her home.

FBI footage from a surveillance camera that is said to show a masked man on the porch on the night of the incident.

Here's what it's all about It has been six months since the mother of U.S. news anchor Savannah Guthrie went missing. Now she is once again asking the public for information.

Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped or abducted against her will.

FBI surveillance camera footage is said to show a masked man on the porch on the night of the crime. Summary created with

Exactly six months after her mother’s disappearance, U.S. news anchor Savannah Guthrie has once again asked the public for information. Her family is desperate and pleading for help, Guthrie wrote on social media on Saturday. The day before, authorities had released a ransom demand and another message stating that 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was no longer alive.

“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram, where she also posted a photo of her mother. “Someone recognizes the handwriting on the ransom notes.” Both letters had been sent to a TV station in Tucson, just a few days after Guthrie disappeared from her home outside Tucson on February 1.

Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped or abducted against her will. Blood was found near her front door. The FBI later released surveillance footage purportedly showing a masked man on the porch on the night of the incident. Despite an intensive search involving thousands of police officers and volunteers, there is still no trace of Nancy Guthrie.