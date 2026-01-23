The U.S. ride-hailing company Uber is acquiring the German food delivery service Delivery Hero for billions. The Berlin-based company confirmed that it is merging with the U.S. corporation.

According to the report, Uber is offering 41.50 euros per Delivery Hero share. This values the company at just under 13 billion euros.

Most recently, Uber’s stake stood at just under 25 percent, with financial instruments accounting for just under 12 percent. Now, Prosus, a major shareholder in Delivery Hero, has sold its stake of just under 17 percent. The Dutch investment company had agreed to do so as part of its acquisition of competitor Just Eat Takeaway (Lieferando).

Delivery Hero confirmed Tuesday evening that it is in advanced talks regarding a takeover by Uber. The Berlin-based delivery service group’s stock subsequently rose in premarket trading. The stock had already gained significantly in value since mid-April after it was announced that Uber had increased its stake in Delivery Hero.

Headquarters to Remain in Berlin

Delivery Hero is headquartered in Berlin, but has not been operational in Germany since the sale of its German business to Just Eat Takeaway. However, thanks to its strong presence in Asia, Southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, and Africa, the company is one of the world’s largest food delivery services. Uber operates its own food delivery service, Uber Eats, in many cities across Germany, among other places.

As part of the acquisition, Uber has committed to keeping Delivery Hero's headquarters in Berlin and to making no changes to the workforce in the German capital until at least 2029.