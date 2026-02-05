Uber is bringing robotaxis to Switzerland. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Uber wants to make Zurich one of the first locations for autonomous cabs. Self-driving vehicles should be bookable via the app by 2026. The ride-hailing service sees this as offering lower prices, shorter waiting times - and an advantage over pure robotaxi providers.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Uber is planning to deploy self-driving robotaxis in Zurich from 2026 and include the city in an international pilot program.

The autonomous vehicles are intended to supplement the existing service and, according to Uber, reduce prices and increase availability.

At the same time, the company is paving the way for a change in management. Show more

Zurich could soon be one of the first cities where self-driving cabs are on the road every day. The ride-hailing service provider Uber wants to offer autonomous vehicles via its platform by 2026 - in addition to locations such as Hong Kong and Madrid. The self-driving cars will be bookable directly via the Uber app.

According to the company, this is not about completely replacing today's chauffeur-driven rides. Rather, the robotaxis are intended to supplement the existing service. Uber hopes that this will result in lower prices, shorter waiting times and greater reliability for customers in the long term.

As the news agency Reuters reports, the project fits in with the expansion course that Uber is currently pursuing worldwide. In the fourth quarter, the number of rides increased by 22 percent globally. Particularly favorable offers and shared rides ensured additional growth. At the same time, profits fell short of expectations - partly due to higher taxes and investments in new technologies.

Initial tests underway in the Furttal valley

To rapidly expand its autonomous fleet, Uber has secured exclusive access to up to 25,000 vehicles from the US start-up Waabi. According to Reuters, Group CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasizes that vehicles on the Uber platform are much better utilized than with pure robotaxi services. This enables shorter waiting times and more efficient use of the fleet.

Whether and under what regulatory conditions self-driving cabs can actually be launched in Zurich will also depend on the Swiss licensing authorities. Initial tests with self-driving cars are currently underway in the Furttal valley.