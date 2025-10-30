The man did not drive the women home as requested, but to remote locations and locked the vehicle doors. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

A 44-year-old Italian man is alleged to have raped three women as an Uber and Bolt driver. The public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of nine and a half years. The case will be heard today, Thursday, at Zurich District Court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man is alleged to have raped women in his car as an Uber and Bolt driver in Zurich.

In addition to a prison sentence of nine and a half years, he faces a twelve-year ban from the country. Show more

According to the indictment, the three cases occurred between April and July 2024 in the city of Zurich. On one occasion, the accused was driving as an Uber driver, on another occasion for Bolt and on another occasion he posed as a driver for a transport service.

According to the indictment, the procedure was similar each time: he let very drunk or drugged women into his car at night in the city of Zurich. Instead of driving them home as requested, he drove them to remote locations and locked the vehicle doors. He then abused the women, who were either unable to escape because the doors were locked or were unable to defend themselves because of their condition.

In one case, he even called the police himself after abusing a woman. He told the emergency call center that he didn't know what to do with the woman, who was practically unconscious in his car. Two police officers persuaded the dazed woman to give the driver her home address and pay for the journey. In another case, he withdrew another 100 francs from the bank card of a woman who had previously been abused without her noticing.

Threat of prison and expulsion from the country

The public prosecutor's office charged the truck driver, who lives in the canton of Thurgau, with multiple counts of rape and other offenses. In addition to a prison sentence of nine and a half years, he faces a twelve-year ban from the country.

According to further court documents, the accused denies the offenses. He has been at large since his release from custody last year. A ban on contact with the alleged victims and a ban on commercial passenger transportation were imposed on him because, according to the public prosecutor's office, there is a risk of repetition.