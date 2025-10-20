More than 100 Uber drivers stopped work in Zurich on Monday morning. Keystone

Low prices, high charges and hardly any co-determination: Uber drivers in Zurich are protesting against unsustainable working conditions - and for the first time are directing their criticism at politicians.

Over 100 Uber drivers protested in Zurich on Monday morning over poor working conditions. They wanted to shake up the politicians.

Revenue has fallen by 60 percent in the last three years, said one driver at the protest near the road traffic office in Zurich. The politicians were doing nothing about it, "what would they say if they earned so much less?"

Representatives from the Syna trade union were also present at the strike at 8 am. However, the drivers had organized the action themselves. That was unusual, said one of the union members. He called for the next action to be organized in front of the cantonal parliament.

The Uber drivers came in their cars, many of them the typical Zurich cab vehicles Mercedes and Toyota Prius. Cab lights were attached to many of the cars.

Competition drives down prices

Over the course of the day, many drivers did not want to accept rides in order to send a signal. It remains to be seen how many will take part. An internal letter obtained by "Blick" spoke of 800 to 1000 drivers.

The background to the strike is the new competitor Bolt, which has been advertising lower prices on the Zurich market since 2024. Uber followed suit, but officially says that drivers can set their own prices. Drivers and trade unionists rejected this on Monday, saying that the prices are fixed. Drivers could also not afford to refuse rides.