Uber is serious about its plan to become a platform for robotaxis from various manufacturers. (archive picture) Keystone

The ride-hailing service Uber is aiming for 100,000 robotaxis on its platform in the future. New car computers from chip giant Nvidia, which are intended to bring hardware for autonomous driving into cars from various manufacturers, will be key to this.

When Uber and Nvidia made their announcement, there was no indication of when the target of 100,000 robotaxis could be reached. The first vehicles with Nvidia's new computer platform are expected to be available in 2027.

The first robotaxis with Nvidia hardware at Uber are expected to include at least 5,000 vehicles from Opel parent company Stellantis, as the ride-hailing company announced. Mercedes-Benz and Tesla competitor Lucid are also working on vehicles that are compatible with Nvidia's new platform called Drive AGX Hyperion 10.

Uber already had robotaxi plans

Uber had already announced in the summer that it wanted to become a robotaxi provider itself - and would thus compete with the drivers on the platform itself. It said that at least 20,000 self-driving cars based on SUVs from the electric car manufacturer Lucid would be introduced in various countries over the next six years. The vehicles will be owned by Uber or the online service's fleet partners.

Uber has already demonstrated its ambition to become the leading platform for robotaxis from various developers. In some US cities, self-driving cars from Google's sister company Waymo can already be booked via the Uber app.

Robotaxis from Volkswagen are also set to be added to the platform. Uber has also announced that self-driving cars from the Chinese company Baidu will be available outside the USA. Uber gave up developing its own technology for autonomous driving years ago - after a fatal accident during an evening test drive.