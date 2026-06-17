Uber and WeRide plan to launch a commercial robotaxi service in the Zurich region as early as 2026. Passengers will be able to book the autonomous taxis via the Uber app.

The U.S. ride-hailing platform Uber and the Chinese technology company WeRide plan to introduce a commercial robotaxi service in the Zurich region as early as 2026. This could make Zurich the first region in Switzerland where passengers can book autonomous taxis via an app, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The launch is still subject to regulatory approvals. Rides will be bookable via the Uber app. The project is notable because, following their launch in Madrid just a few weeks ago, the partners have now announced their second robotaxi launch in Europe and have selected Switzerland as one of their first European markets.

In the long term, the fleet is to be expanded gradually and eventually operated entirely without drivers, according to the announcement. The Zurich-based mobility service provider Rydera will handle fleet management. WeRide has held a permit from the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) since late 2025 for driverless test operations in the Furttal region near Zurich.

With this project, Zurich would become one of five cities where WeRide and Uber offer robotaxi services as part of their global partnership. Since December 2024, the two companies have been operating robotaxi services in the Middle East.

These include fully driverless commercial services in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as public services in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the long term, they aim to put tens of thousands of autonomous taxis on the roads worldwide.