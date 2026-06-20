Two people were killed when a propeller plane crashed in the western French town of La Baule, including the co-founder of the world-renowned video game company Ubisoft. The small plane crashed into a field on Friday evening while approaching the airport in La Baule, according to the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Ubisoft stated that it was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, “who lost his life in an accident.” The French company is known for games such as “Assassin’s Creed” and also operates development studios in Germany.

The prosecutor confirmed that, “based on the current state of the investigation,” one of the victims of the accident could be Claude Guillemot. According to the report, the plane took off from Rennes, where Guillemot lived. He was the owner of the aircraft. An investigation into suspected negligent homicide has been launched, the statement added. The exact circumstances and causes of the accident have not yet been determined.

Guillemot, 69, co-founded Ubisoft in 1986 with his brothers. Most recently, he was CEO of the Guillemot Corporation, which, among other things, sells computer game accessories. Anne Le Hénanff, France’s Deputy Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization, wrote on the platform X: “The French video game industry is losing one of its pioneers today.”