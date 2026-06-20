Following the crash of a propeller plane in France, the major video game company Ubisoft is mourning the loss of one of its founders. Authorities are investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in La Baule, in western France.

According to current information, Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot is among the victims.

The cause of the accident is still unclear; the investigation is ongoing.

Two people were killed when a propeller plane crashed in the western French town of La Baule, including the co-founder of the world-renowned video game company Ubisoft. The small plane crashed into a field on Friday evening while approaching the airport in La Baule, according to the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Ubisoft stated that it was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, “who died in an accident.” The French company is known for games such as “Assassin’s Creed.”

The prosecutor confirmed that, “based on the current state of the investigation,” one of the victims of the accident could be Claude Guillemot. According to the report, the plane took off from Rennes, where Guillemot lived. He was the owner of the aircraft. An investigation into suspected negligent homicide has been launched, the statement added. The exact circumstances and causes of the accident have not yet been determined.

Guillemot, 69, co-founded Ubisoft with his brothers in 1986. Most recently, he was the head of the Guillemot Corporation, which, among other things, sells computer game accessories. Anne Le Hénanff, France’s Deputy Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization, wrote on the platform X: “The French video game industry is losing one of its pioneers today.”