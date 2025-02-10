UBS is abolishing several popular functions. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

With the integration of Credit Suisse into UBS, not only branches but also special client services are disappearing. UBS is discontinuing cashless withdrawals via QR code and ending coin deposits at ATMs.

Sven Ziegler

The integration of Credit Suisse into UBS is becoming increasingly noticeable for customers. While the last CS branches in northwestern Switzerland have already disappeared, the merger is still underway in other parts of the country. In addition to the closure of numerous locations, UBS is now also making changes to its ATM service.

A special Credit Suisse service is being discontinued: customers were previously able to create QR codes with their banking app to withdraw cash without a card, as reported by theHandelszeitung. Third parties were also able to withdraw money from a CS ATM using a generated code. This offer, known as "Cardless Cash", is now being abolished.

"UBS does not offer QR withdrawals or deposits", explains UBS spokesperson Igor Moser. The reason is low demand. The function was introduced in 2016 as part of an innovation project, but never became widely established.

Coin counting machines disappear

Another practical service is also being discontinued: CS customers were previously able to deposit their small change directly at ATMs at many locations. Business owners in particular used this option to easily dispose of their daily takings.

UBS is now abolishing these machines. The bank does not offer a comparable function at its own locations. Instead, customers must hand in their coins in special bags at the branch. Deposits are made via an external service provider who counts the money and credits it after three to five days.

Coin deposits are becoming more expensive

In addition to the extra work involved, costs are also rising, as the Handelszeitung reports. While Credit Suisse did not charge any fees for coin deposits at ATMs, UBS now charges a service fee of at least CHF 15 per deposit or 1 percent of the amount.

Despite the changes, UBS does not feel obliged to expand the service. "Our clients have so far responded very positively to the change to the UBS equivalent," says Moser.

UBS is not alone in reducing its cash services. The number of ATMs in Switzerland has fallen sharply in recent years. While almost 7,300 ATMs were still in operation at the start of 2020, the number had fallen to around 6,200 by the end of 2024 - a trend that is likely to continue.