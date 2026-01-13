UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti. (archive picture) sda

The head of UBS, Sergio Ermotti, is planning to step down from his post in spring 2027. This was reported by the Financial Times. This means that the search for a successor is starting early within the bank.

Sven Ziegler

According to a report in the Financial Times, UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in spring 2027. The 65-year-old took over the management of UBS again in 2023 - as part of the state-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse.

According to the report, Ermotti intends to step down once the integration of the two big banks has been completed. However, the exact date has not yet been finalized and could still change, according to people familiar with the matter.

Succession issue comes into focus

With the resignation plans, the carousel of candidates is already beginning within UBS. The Financial Times names several internal managers as possible successors. These include Head of Asset Management Aleksandar Ivanovic and the co-heads of Asset Management, Iqbal Khan and Robert Karofsky. Chief Operating Officer Bea Martin is also being considered as a potential candidate.

UBS itself has so far declined to comment on the reports. There is currently no official confirmation or timetable.