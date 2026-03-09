UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti can also look forward to a salary in the millions in 2025. sda

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti earned the same salary for the past financial year as in the previous year. His remuneration for 2025 amounts to CHF 14.9 million, according to the annual report published on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will again receive total remuneration of CHF 14.9 million for 2025.

Ermotti has led the integration of Credit Suisse since April 2023.

UBS increased its profit by over 50 percent to 7.8 billion US dollars in 2025. Show more

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti earns a stable salary in 2025. As in 2024, he will receive remuneration of CHF 14.9 million for the past financial year.

Of this, CHF 2.8 million is the fixed salary and CHF 12.1 million is the variable component, as can be seen in the annual report published on Monday. The entire Group Executive Board of Switzerland's largest bank will receive a total of CHF 145.3 million for 2025, up from CHF 143.6 million.

Ermotti is currently challenged on all fronts: operationally, strategically and in public relations. The Ticino native took over as CEO again in April 2023 to lead the integration of the acquired Credit Suisse. In terms of integration, the bank is on track without any major incidents: in 2025, most of the important migration of former CS client accounts in Switzerland to the UBS platform was completed, which should be finished by the end of the current first quarter of 2026.

In addition, the bank is in the middle of a major political discussion about stricter capital requirements following the demise of Credit Suisse and its takeover. UBS is of the opinion that its business model will be called into question if the measures currently planned by the Federal Council come into force in their proposed form.

In 2025, the only remaining major Swiss bank increased its profit by over 50 percent to 7.8 billion US dollars, and shareholders can look forward to a significantly higher dividend.