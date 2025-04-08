"I would never have expected this": UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti sharply criticizes the new US tariffs. Keystone

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti sharply criticized the new US tariffs on Tuesday. "I never thought it would get so out of hand", he said at a meeting of the Zurich FDP. He does not believe there will be a quick solution.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This short week since the announcement of the new US tariffs has created huge uncertainty, said Ermotti. "This uncertainty will remain." Initially, he still hoped that a few more agreements could be signed bilaterally.

However, he no longer believes this is the case. "The probability of short-term solutions has shrunk to 20 to 30 percent," said the UBS boss.

US President Donald Trump wants to use tariffs to correct alleged trade imbalances. It is the most aggressive and momentous step in the US president's trade policy to date and is likely to have a significant negative impact on the global economy.