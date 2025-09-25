Progress has been made at UBS. sda

According to the supervisory authority, the resolvability of the major bank UBS has improved. Key milestones have been reached.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma has once again noted progress in the bank's ability to be restructured and liquidated - so-called resolvability - and continues to consider restructuring to be feasible, according to a statement issued by the authority on Thursday. The big bank could currently be recapitalized, restructured and continued as a going concern using the preferred resolution strategy.

Finma assessed the bank's resolvability as at the end of 2024 and found that the bank had made further progress in removing identified obstacles. In particular, the new banking group had achieved significant milestones with the mergers of the parent companies and Swiss units of Credit Suisse and UBS.

Numerous advances made - but not yet fully integrated

As a global systemically important bank, UBS must fulfill special crisis planning requirements. In this context, FINMA is drawing up a resolution plan for the Group and assessing the bank's resolvability on an annual basis. UBS also draws up a stabilization plan and an emergency plan, both of which are also assessed annually by the supervisory authority.

According to Finma, the stabilization plan describes the measures with which the bank intends to stabilize itself in the event of a crisis in such a way that it can continue its business activities without state intervention. The emergency plan shows how the systemically important functions are to be maintained in the event that stabilization is not successful and resolution fails.

The big bank's emergency plan largely complies with the applicable legal requirements, Finma continued. However, it must be better integrated into the resolution plan in the future and therefore cannot yet be assessed as feasible. In view of the ongoing CS integration, Finma is refraining from assessing the stabilization plan, as it did last year.