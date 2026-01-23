UBS reported significantly higher earnings in the second quarter and exceeded market expectations. The major bank is also making progress with the integration of Credit Suisse. However, it remains cautious about further share buybacks due to political uncertainty.

Here's what it's all about UBS reported consolidated net income of $2.80 billion in the second quarter.

In the wealth management segment, the bank received $35.5 billion in new client funds.

A new $3 billion share buyback program is set to run through mid-2027 at the latest. Summary created with

UBS posted significantly higher earnings in the second quarter of 2026. However, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the debate over stricter capital requirements, the major bank is taking a cautious approach to its schedule for further share buybacks.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, consolidated net income for the months of April through June reached $2.80 billion, an increase of 17 percent. However, a positive tax effect from the same period last year was no longer present, so pre-tax earnings were significantly higher year-over-year, at 3.59 billion—a 64 percent increase.

Excluding restructuring costs, pre-tax profit came in at 3.89 billion (+45%). Meanwhile, the bank’s revenue rose by 13 percent to $13.70 billion, while expenses increased by 2.4 percent to $9.99 billion.

The cost-to-income ratio—a key metric for a bank—thus stood at 72.9 percent; on an adjusted basis, the figure was slightly better at 70.0 percent. With these results, Switzerland’s largest bank has once again exceeded market expectations.

GWM net new funds of 35.5 billion

In its core business—global wealth management—the major bank was able to attract additional client funds. Net new money inflows in this segment totaled $35.5 billion. As a result, UBS managed assets totaling 7,326 billion across all segments of the Group as of mid-year, up from 6,881 billion at the end of March.

In addition, UBS made further progress in integrating Credit Suisse, which it acquired three years ago. The bank notes that the year-end closing is “well on track.” More than 90 percent of the legacy applications are no longer in use, and about 70 percent have already been completely decommissioned.

Looking ahead, UBS remains, as usual, rather cautious: “At the start of the third quarter, the market environment remains generally constructive, supported by solid client activity, an increasingly broad-based market leadership, and historically high dispersion in the stock market,” the bank states. At the same time, current geopolitical developments and volatile energy prices are leading to uncertainty regarding future inflation and interest rate trends.

Share Buybacks Over the Next Three Months

A new share repurchase program is also set to be launched, which calls for repurchases totaling 3 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2027 at the latest. In the next 3 months, shares worth 1 billion U.S. dollars are to be repurchased as part of this program. As of July 17, 2026, UBS had repurchased shares worth approximately 2.3 billion dollars.