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US judge rejects motion UBS fails to limit liability for Nazi accounts

SDA

8.4.2026 - 07:33

A US judge has rejected an attempt by UBS to limit its liability in the event of new findings regarding Nazi accounts. The bank wanted to have an agreement from 1999 interpreted in such a way that it is protected from possible new lawsuits. (archive picture)
A US judge has rejected an attempt by UBS to limit its liability in the event of new findings regarding Nazi accounts. The bank wanted to have an agreement from 1999 interpreted in such a way that it is protected from possible new lawsuits. (archive picture)
Keystone

A US judge has rejected an attempt by the major Swiss bank UBS to limit its liability in connection with new findings on Nazi accounts. The bank wanted to have an agreement from 1999 interpreted in such a way that it is protected from possible new lawsuits.

Keystone-SDA

08.04.2026, 07:33

08.04.2026, 08:03

However, the responsible federal judge in the New York borough of Brooklyn rejected this on Tuesday, as can be seen from the corresponding decision, which is available to the news agency AWP. Judge Edward Korman justified the decision by stating that UBS was requesting a legal assessment of "hypothetical" lawsuits. Without a concrete dispute, there is no reason for a judicial interpretation.

"As long as no real legal dispute arises that requires judicial interpretation, the agreement applies as it stands," the judge wrote.

The debate about possible new Holocaust lawsuits in the USA thus remains open. The background to this are new indications of links between the former Credit Suisse and its predecessors to Nazi accounts. An investigation had identified around 890 potentially incriminated accounts.

Around 1.3 billion dollars paid

UBS took over Credit Suisse in 2023. Back in 1999, UBS and Credit Suisse together paid 1.25 billion US dollars to victims of the Nazi regime and their families to settle claims made at the time.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, was of the opinion that UBS's proposal would extend the old 1999 agreement too far. As a result, new findings about possible links between banks and the Nazi regime could subsequently be covered by this agreement.

UBS stated in a statement that it appreciated the fact that the court had dealt with this matter. "Nothing in the judge's decision contradicts our interpretation of the 1999 agreement."

In an earlier statement, the bank had emphasized that it had asked the court to clarify the agreement in order to avert possible proceedings. UBS did not comment on any financial provisions.

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